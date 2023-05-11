ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.16 million and $611.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018618 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.55 or 0.99987666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002157 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $833.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.