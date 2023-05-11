Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 37,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,707. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.