Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 37,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,707. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
