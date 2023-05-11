Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AGD remained flat at $9.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,263. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.