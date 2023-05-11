abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 325,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,833. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $65,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

