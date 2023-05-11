abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 325,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,833. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
