accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $703.88

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 703.88 ($8.88) and traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.16). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 712 ($8.98), with a volume of 75,800 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACSO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.06) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,620.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 700.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.45.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

