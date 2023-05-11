Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENER traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 491,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 246.5% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 762,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 542,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

