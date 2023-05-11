ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

