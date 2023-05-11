ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CMO Purchases $49,824.00 in Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.11 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ADT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 173,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

