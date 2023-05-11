ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

ADTN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,654. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

