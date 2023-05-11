AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ACM traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $77.86. 950,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 589,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 867,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,618,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

