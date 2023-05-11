AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
AECOM Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE ACM traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $77.86. 950,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.
Institutional Trading of AECOM
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
About AECOM
AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AECOM (ACM)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.