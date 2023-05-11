Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AFRM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,427,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234,529. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.26.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

