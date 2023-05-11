AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in April

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGC Price Performance
Shares of AGC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.81.
AGC Company Profile
