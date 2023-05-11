AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Director Gary D. Kain Sells 350,000 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 5,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,948. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

