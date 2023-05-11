AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 1.8%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.13). 3,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 41,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.20).

AIB Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.74 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.85.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a €0.06 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. AIB Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,173.91%.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.