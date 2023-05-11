Aion Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $470,155.80 and approximately $517.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040072 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

