Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.92.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:AC opened at C$20.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.80. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

