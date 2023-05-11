Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.44. 590,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,468. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

