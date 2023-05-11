AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.31

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 17720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

AirIQ Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 16.13%.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

