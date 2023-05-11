Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 2,222,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $725,971 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

