Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after buying an additional 739,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Articles

