Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $235.56 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $235.56 million and $2.09 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 210,528,605 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

