Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 896,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Shares of ALFVF opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
