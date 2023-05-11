Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 896,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVF opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.