Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Alight Trading Down 2.2 %

ALIT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,706. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

