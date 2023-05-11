Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,328 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

