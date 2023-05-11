Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

