Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,179,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

