Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in April

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 2,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
