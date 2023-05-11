Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 56.7% in April

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 2,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Rating)

Read More

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.