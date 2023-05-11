AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

AMCX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.18. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

