AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMC Networks Trading Down 2.4 %
AMCX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $624.51 million, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.18. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.