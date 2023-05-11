Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $562.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

