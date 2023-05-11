American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Business Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

AMBZ stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. American Business Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

