American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Business Bank Stock Down 1.3 %
AMBZ stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. American Business Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77.
About American Business Bank
