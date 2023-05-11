American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 2.4 %

AEL stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

