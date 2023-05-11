American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
American Vanguard Price Performance
Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 161,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,843. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
