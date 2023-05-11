American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of AVD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 161,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,843. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Vanguard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Vanguard by 14.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 908,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

