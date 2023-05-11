Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

