Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $266-$269 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

