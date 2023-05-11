Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $60.07

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Capri by 135.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

