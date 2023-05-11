Analysts Set Expectations for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

KOP opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $661.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

