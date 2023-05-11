Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

ANGPY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

