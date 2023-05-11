ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.82 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

