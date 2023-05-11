Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $360.64

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.64 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.85). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 41,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.73. The firm has a market cap of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Richard Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($64,037.85). In related news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.73), for a total value of £4,438.80 ($5,601.01). Also, insider Richard Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($64,037.85). Company insiders own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

