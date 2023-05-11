Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $2,775,675.21 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,011,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,581,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 2,233,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,925. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

