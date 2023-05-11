Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $2,775,675.21 in Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APOGet Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,011,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,581,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. 2,233,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,925. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.