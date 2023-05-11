Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,247. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
