Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,247. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 114.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.