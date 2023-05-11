Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Appen Price Performance
Shares of APPEF remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Appen has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.
Appen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Appen (APPEF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.