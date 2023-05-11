Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of APPEF remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Appen has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

