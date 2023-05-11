Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 101707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACLX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,842 shares of company stock worth $1,624,076 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

