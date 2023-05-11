Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $49.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,076.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arcellx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.