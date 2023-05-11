Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54.

ACGL opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

