Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

