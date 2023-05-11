Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 25%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 195,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 232,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
