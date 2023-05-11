Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $8.12. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 224,888 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $520.98 million, a P/E ratio of 452.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 103,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,034,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 456,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

