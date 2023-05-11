Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ARKR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.45 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

