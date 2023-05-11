Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.41

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.41 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 66367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

